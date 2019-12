Starting in January and until further notice the regular meeting of the Reed Memorial Library Board of Trustees will be held on the third Wednesday each month at 5 p.m. in the Jenkins Room located on the lower level of the library at 167 E. Main St., Ravenna.



Those dates are as follows: Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 18, April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.