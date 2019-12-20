SourcePoint doesn't just help Delaware County individuals 55 and older; it also lends a hand to other agencies that complement its services.

The board of directors at SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Road in Delaware, recently approved $649,546 in grant funding for 23 senior-service programs throughout the county.

The grants are funded by SourcePoint's 1.3-mill property-tax levy, said Alison Yeager, its director of communications.

"Providing funds to support programs already in place is more cost-effective than starting a program from scratch," Yeager said.

"We know these organizations are already experts in their field ... and can efficiently utilize grant funding to support the growing older population," she said. "We're proud to partner with and support such organizations."

The largest grant -- $201,168 -- went to Delaware County Transit to support local public transportation, including fixed routes and paratransit services.

The grant is vital to maintaining busing services for older adults, said executive director Denny Schooley.

"These funds will be used to support our fixed-route service in and around the Delaware city area as well as in the (U.S.) Route 23 corridor," he said.

"Based on current year-to-date ridership, we estimate that approximately 19,500 trips will be provided to people over the age of 55 on these fixed routes in 2019. Based on this ridership and recent trends, we expect this to continue to increase in 2020," he said.

Schooley said the SourcePoint grant is beneficial to the routes and the people they serve.

"Stops on the routes are designed to provide maximum benefit to the general public and especially the older population," he said. "Without the grant, the fixed-route service would need to be reduced."

A $10,000 grant went to the Common Ground Free Store, 193 E. Central Ave., which provides food, clothing and household items to low-income Delaware County residents.

"Our grant from SourcePoint helps us with about a third of some of our operational costs, since over one-third of our shoppers are 55 and older," said Sharon Griner, Common Ground executive director.

"We are grateful for our partnership with SourcePoint," she said.

Also receiving $10,000 is the Lifelong Learning Institute, which provides adult educational programming at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Director Karen Crosman said the institute is grateful for its collaboration with SourcePoint.

"The support will be used to enhance the online registration process for those signing up for classes and to provide shuttles to transport those taking LLI classes around campus," she said.

For a flat fee of $75, Delaware County residents 55 and older may take as many courses as they want during the six-week spring session, March 16 through April 25, according to an OWU press release. Registration begins Jan. 15. For more information, go to owu.edu/lli.

Other grant recipients include:

* The Alzheimer's Association -- $50,943 to provide support services

* Cancer Support Community -- $6,800 for community programs

* Catholic Social Services -- $35,000 for its Senior Companion Program

* Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging -- $10,000 for its Volunteer Guardian Program

* Delaware Speech and Hearing Center -- $88,227 to expand and enhance direct hearing and speech services to older adults and their families

* Family Promise of Delaware County -- $5,000 to support the volunteer management program that operates the homeless shelter

* Grace Clinic -- $30,000 to expand the availability of low-cost health care to rural areas

* HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties -- $45,000 for its programs

* Humane Society of Delaware County -- $10,000 for its Pet Care Assistance Program

* Lutheran Social Services -- $12,500 for direct-food purchases for older adults

* National Alliance on Mental Illness Delaware and Morrow Counties -- $19,875 in support of recovery and educational programming

* The OhioHealth Foundation -- $29,533 to improve driver safety

* People in Need -- $30,000 for emergency financial assistance to older adults

* VOICEcorps Reading Service -- $10,000 to increase access to and awareness of VOICEcorps programming

* Zion African American Methodist Episcopal Church -- $3,000 to expand its singing program to nursing-home residents and assist its meal-delivery program.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews