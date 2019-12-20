Delaware police said a series of thefts, including thefts of gasoline dating to September, was reported at 9:20 a.m. Dec. 15 at a business on the 2700 block of Stratford Road.

The loss totaled $1,992, and the theft is under investigation, police said.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* Packages were stolen from the porch of a home on the 500 block of Rutherford Avenue in a theft reported at 4:20 p.m. Dec. 15.

* A man was charged after marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found during a stop at Lincoln and Forest avenues at 2:15 a.m. Dec. 14, reports said.

* A woman was issued a summons after marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found during a stop at Sandusky Street and U.S. Route 42 at 7:23 a.m. Dec. 14, according to reports.

* Two people were arrested on warrants during a traffic stop on the 300 block of Curtis Street at 4:40 p.m. Dec. 14.

* A man was charged with resisting arrest and violating a protection order on the 100 block of Northwood Drive at 8 p.m. Dec. 14.

* A purse and debit card were stolen from a parked vehicle after its window was broken on the 1100 block of South Houk Road in a crime discovered at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 12, reports said.

* A woman suffering an apparent overdose was revived with Narcan on the 300 block of Park Avenue at 12:53 p.m. Dec. 12, according to reports.

* Three males were charged with underage consumption of alcohol, and one was charged with obstructing official business at Stratford Road and Olentangy Avenue at 12:38 a.m. Dec. 11, police said.

* An unidentified man punched a woman in the face on the 200 block of Chelsea Street in an assault reported at 7:19 a.m. Dec. 11.

* A man and woman were charged with possession of drug-abuse instruments and suspected narcotics on the 2700 block of Stratford Road at 12:25 a.m. Dec. 9, reports said.