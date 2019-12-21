The soft glow of candlelight will illuminate the church’s sanctuary Tuesday night as the Christian Life Center host its traditional Christmas Eve Candle Light services on Dec. 24.



Pastor Tom Poulin is inviting the Portage County residents to join in the service this Christmas Eve to hear the Christmas message "The Arrival." The church will be filled with regular attendees, their guests, and other visitors for the 6:30 p.m. service.



In addition to the message, the evening includes congregational singing and special music as well at the candle lighting and special readings. The service concludes with everyone singing "Silent Night."



Christian Life Center is located at 1972 East Summit Road (corner of Route 261 and Summit Road) ,Kent. For details call the church office Monday - Thursday between the hours of 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 330-678-9234.