Operating in Hilliard for more than 30 years, Iacono’s Pizza & Restaurant, 5068 Cemetery Road, closed after its final day of business Dec. 20.

Calls to Steve Iacono and Trent Iacono, members of the ownership family, on Dec. 19 and 20 were not returned for this story.

A letter posted on the front door of the Hilliard restaurant Saturday, Dec. 21, said it was closed “effective immediately” and encouraged customers to visit the locations on Kenny Road in northwest Columbus and in Shawnee Hills in Delaware County.

Four customers were dining shortly after 2 p.m. Dec. 20, the final day of business. They included 58-year-old Hilliard resident Terri Glenn and her daughter, Kaelyn, 20.

“It’s always been my favorite, hands down,” Glenn said.

But she added she does not plan to go to the other locations.

“I’ve been coming here once or twice a month since it opened,” said Glenn, who moved to Hilliard about the same time Iacono’s opened in the late 1980s.

Pizza restaurants have a long history at the location. It once was a Don Gino’s Pizza until Gatto’s Pizza bought it in 1986; about two years later it become Iacono’s.

“It’s the best pizza in town; there isn’t a second for me,” Glenn said.

