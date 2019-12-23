Angela Abram will join the Reynoldsburg school board after the other members voted unanimously Dec. 17 to appoint her to fill the seat vacated by Joe Begeny, who stepped down earlier this month.

Begeny resigned his seat effective Dec. 2 to begin the transition to the mayor's office in Reynoldsburg. He was elected mayor Nov. 5 and will succeed Brad McCloud, who did not seek reelection, in January.

Abram will fulfill Begeny's unexpired term on the school board, through Dec. 31, 2021.

A resident of the city for 20 years, Abram has four children who have attended district schools; the youngest, a daughter, is enrolled at Reynoldsburg High School. Abram is married and attends Mount Vernon Avenue AME Church.

She works as an occupational therapist who specializes in pediatrics.

In her application letter to the board, Abram wrote that, if appointed, she would work to "shape the five-year vision for the district by researching and providing an honest and frank assessment of the current state of performance, acknowledge what the district is doing well, where it can improve and how it can continue to make excellence a habit."

Abram was one of 15 candidates who submitted applications for Begeny's seat.

"It was an incredible list of candidates that came before us," board President Pro-Tempore Debbie Dunlap said. "I felt very pleased with the outcome of our district because of the number of candidates, and we are lucky that we had 15 people that were so passionate and willing to put their name out there for a position that is often very, very difficult."

Abram will be sworn in at the board's 2020 organizational meeting Jan. 7.

Also during the Dec. 17 meeting, the board approved a $39,960 contract with Steve Hupp Construction Inc. for a sidewalk at Slate Ridge Elementary School, 10466 Taylor Road. The Pataskala-based contractor will extend the existing sidewalk by about 410 feet from Taylor Road to the entrance of the school.

The 2020 school board organizational meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at district offices, 7244 E. Main St.; the regular meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14, at City Hall, 7232 E. Main St.

