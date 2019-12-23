An employee of a business on the 2600 block of North High Street told Columbus police a man entered the store at 4:26 a.m. Dec. 10 and asked for a pack of cigarettes.

After the man received the cigarettes, he reportedly demanded all the money in the cash register, telling the employee, "Don't make me pull my gun," while patting his pockets.

The employee told police he didn't believe the man had a gun and refused to give him any money, after which the man fled south, taking the $6.50 pack of cigarettes with him.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* A resident of the 400 block of Blenheim Road reported she lost $15,500 in a scam between Nov. 15 and 22.

Reports said the resident received two phone calls accusing her of laundering money and selling drugs; the callers threatened arrest if she didn't "empty her checking account," police said.

The resident told officers she made two payments to two locations within the United States.

* A man was arrested for burglary at 6:12 a.m. Dec. 15 at a home on the first block of East California Avenue.

The suspect reportedly broke the glass out of a rear door, causing $30 in damage, and stole a wallet worth $20, $370 worth of foreign currency and coins, a purse valued at $50, and several credit and debit cards along with a driver's license and keys.

All of the victim's property was recovered except the keys, reports said.

The suspect was transported to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition for injuries sustained during the arrest, according to reports.

* A check mailed Dec. 1 from the mailboxes behind the Beechwold post office, 4364 N. High St., was stolen, altered and cashed for $2,262, according to reports.

* A resident of the 100 block of Charleston Avenue told police someone stole a $400 wedding band from him between 1 and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 5.

* Police said an employee of a business on the 4400 block of North High Street embezzled $819 from the company between Nov. 16 and Dec. 10.

* An employee of a business on the first block of Graceland Boulevard told police someone stole a company-owned tablet computer at 3:34 p.m. Dec. 16.

The suspect waited until the employee looked away, then grabbed the $500 tablet from a cart and immediately left the business, reports said.

* A woman who lives on the 400 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard reported a known suspect caused $1,000 in damage to a door and windows at 11:42 p.m. Dec. 16.

The woman told police she did not want to press charges.

* A man was arrested for aggravated robbery at 2:54 a.m. Dec. 15 at a business on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue, reports said.

* An employee of a business on the 2600 block of North High Street said three people entered the store at 8:44 a.m. Dec. 14; one of them put $110 worth of items into his pockets while the other two attempted to distract the employee, reports said.

The employee said he was able to retrieve some of the items while the three were inside the store. Police recovered the rest of the property after catching up to the suspects a few blocks south, reports said.

* Officers were dispatched to a business on the 2800 block of North High Street at 9:39 a.m. Dec. 14 on a report of theft.

An officer located the suspect two blocks away and found he had property worth $133 stolen from the store and another nearby business, reports said.

* A man told police his $1,100 cellphone was stolen after he placed it on a counter at a business on the 3300 block of North High street at 10:31 a.m. Dec. 15.