Reynoldsburg City Council voted unanimously Dec. 16 to approve wine sales at the summer farmers market for a second year.

The resolution waives the city's prohibition on alcohol in its public parks during the 2020 farmers market, allowing a winemaker to be added to the list of vendors.

Market organizers will apply for an F-10 permit from the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control, which allows wine samples and sealed containers to be sold by vendors with an A-2 or S permit.

That permit allows 1-ounce wine samples to be "sold" for a small fee -- typically around $1 or less -- and the sale of bottles for off-premises consumption. The vendor is responsible for checking identification and is limited to pouring no more than five samples per person.

Council first approved wine sales for the 2019 farmers market season.

The 13th annual summer market opens June 5 in Huber Park, 1520 Davidson Drive. Markets are scheduled to run from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3.

