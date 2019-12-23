Gahanna police recently responded to a report from a Gosport Place resident who said his neighbor had told him he had seen someone steal a package off the porch.

The neighbor described the thief as a tall, thin, black man wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood and black pants, according to the report received at 5:07 p.m. Dec. 17. The man was driving a late-model Honda Accord, reports said.

The reporting party found out who sent the package, which contained a child's tub toy. Police were checking with neighbors to see if anyone has doorbell video footage. A resident has garage-mounted surveillance cameras and agreed to check to see if a vehicle was caught on the cameras, reports said.

In other Gahanna police reports:

* An Elkwood Place resident reported his mailbox was stolen, according to a report received at 11:23 a.m. Dec. 15.

* A gun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Vista Drive, according to a report received at 12:34 p.m. Dec. 12.

* A Serenity Drive resident said someone used his father's credit card to order motorcycle parts, and the items were shipped to his parents' house, according to a report received at 4:49 p.m. Dec. 12

* An unidentified person rummaged through a car overnight on Heil Drive, according to a report received at 7:28 a.m. Dec. 13.

* A Rumpke recycle trash can was stolen from a Lincolnshire Road residence, according to a report received at 2:36 p.m. Dec. 13.

* Less than $10 in cash was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Lyncroft Drive, according to a report received at 8:38 a.m. Dec. 14.

* The rear window of a vehicle was broken at a Meadow Green Circle residence, according to a report received at 5:42 p.m. Dec. 14.

* A Tim-Tam Avenue resident reported her house was egged about five minutes before she contacted police, according to a report received at 1:01 a.m. Dec. 15. A Worman Drive resident also advised police his house was egged overnight, according to a report received at 2:57 p.m. Dec. 15.