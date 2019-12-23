Grove City police officers responded at 10:07 p.m. Dec. 16 to the 2900 block of Columbus Street on the report of an armed robbery.

The victim, an 18-year-old Grove City man, told police he had been on Snapchat when he came across a post asking "who needs gas," a reference to marijuana, reports stated.

He said he responded and arranged to meet an anonymous person at the corner of Columbus Street and Richard Avenue in 15 minutes.

The man left his house and when he got to the parking lot, he was approached by a car with tinted windows, according to reports.

The driver of the vehicle asked for directions. The victim was standing on the passenger side of the car, and as he leaned in to respond, both rear doors opened and two men with guns exited, the report stated.

A man sitting in the front passenger seat also exited the vehicle and attempted to hit the victim with the handle of a gun, knocking the victim's glasses off his face and causing the man to drop his cigar and gun, according to the report. The passenger then took a silver chain from the victim's neck and reached in to take a cellphone and $10 in cash from the victim's pants pocket and then stole the victim's boots.

The robbers then drove off in their vehicle.

While one officer took the victim's report, other officers searched the area for the robbers' vehicle without success.

The value of the items and money that were stolen is $1,260, according to reports.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A man called police at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 13 to report he had just observed a car pull up to his neighbor's house on the 3300 block of Grove Park Drive and watched an occupant take packages from the porch.

Police were able to contact the homeowner, who was out of town. The victim said the packages contained medical supplies valued at $20,000, reports stated.

* The manager of a business on the 3200 block of Cleveland Avenue told police someone stole $1,700 in cash and checks from a wall safe. The theft occurred between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15, according to reports.

* A resident in the 4600 block of Trumhall Drive told police she believes she and her husband were victims of a scam.

The woman said they were planning to buy a puppy for Christmas and contacted a North Carolina company Dec. 12 about a dog listed online.

The Grove City couple and representatives of the company corresponded by email and the couple decided to make a $600 down payment for a puppy. The company directed them to make the payment through an online money-transfer service.

A short time later, the company sent an email to the couple, telling them they would have to make an additional payment of $1,000 to cover the cost of shipping. The woman said she responded that she and her husband would not be able to comply and requested the company return the down payment.

The company has stopped communicating with the couple and has not returned the down payment, according to reports.

A Grove City police officer searched the name of the company online and had multiple links pop up indicating the firm was a scam site.

* The manager of a hotel on the 4000 block of Jackpot Road reported a woman may have stolen a television and TV receiver from one of the rooms. The woman checked into the hotel at 8:46 p.m. Dec. 10 and left Dec. 13.

Hotel staff then discovered the items were missing. Total loss was $1,000, reports stated. No charges have been filed in the case.

* A resident of the 4400 block of Snowy Meadow Drive told police three personal checks she had written and placed in her mailbox Dec. 9 were stolen.

The victim said her bank contacted her on Dec. 11 and asked if she had written a check made out to a certain woman. She said she told the bank the check had been written for $559 to a utility company.

The bank indicated the check was considered suspicious because the payee's name appeared to be altered, reports stated.

The bank contacted the resident again regarding a second check. A woman had attempted to cash the check at a branch of the bank on the 3500 block of Sullivant Avenue in Columbus, but the attempt was denied. The resident told the bank she had written that check for $296.50 to a waste and recycling company.

The third check, which the victim wrote in the amount of $53 to another utility company, had not been withdrawn from her account and no attempt had been made to cash it when she filed her report with police Dec. 12.