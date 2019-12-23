• On 12/9/19 at 12:44am, Police assisted the Loudonville Emergency Squad in the 100 block of West Pendleton Street.



• On 12/9/19 at 7:27pm, Police assisted the Loudonville Emergency Squad in the 100 block of South Water Street.



• On 12/10/19 at 5:40am, Police conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of North Water Street.



• On 12/10/19 at 3:10pm, Police responded to a disturbance at the Loudonville Clerk’s Office.



• On 12/11/19 at 12:58am, Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office with a suicidal male call on State Route 39 just outside of the village.



• On 12/11/19 at 2:10pm, Police responded to a threats/harassment call at 209 S, Market St.



• On 12/11/19 at 2:18pm, Police took a report of lost/found property at Taco Bell.



• On 12/11/19 at 5:30pm, Police assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle call on South Market Street near Wally Road.



• On 12/11/19 at 7:15pm, Police responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury crash at the intersection of West Main Street and Water Street. A Loudonville man was cited for failure to yield.



• On 12/12/19 at 10:57am, Police performed a welfare check in the 200 block of North Union Street.



• On 12/12/19 at 1:54pm, Police took a report of lost/found property at Family Dollar.



• On 12/12/19 at 2:12pm, Police responded to the 400 block of South Market Street for a dogs at large call.



• On 12/12/19 at 7:57pm, Police responded to 537 N. Market St. for a report of a parking violation/suspicious vehicles complaint.



• On 12/12/19 at 10:34pm, Police investigated a suspicious vehicle at the River of Life Church.



• On 12/13/19 at 2:14am, Police performed a welfare check at 209 S. Market St.



• On 12/13/19 at 8:15am, Police began an investigation reference telecommunications harassment at 230 N. Water St.



• On 12/13/19 at 1:07pm, A Nashville woman was cited for driving under non-compliance suspension on West Main Street in the 300 block.



• On 12/13/19 at 7:41pm, Police assisted the Loudonville Emergency Squad at the Loudonville Fire Department with a patient.



• On 12/13/19 at 8:45pm, Police responded to a residential burglary alarm in the 400 block of South Water Street.



• On 12/13/19 at 9:27pm, A Mansfield woman was cited for failure to reinstate license and also tail lights/illumination of rear license plate. This occurred on East Main Street and Adams Street.



• On 12/14/19 at 10:28am, Police performed a welfare check in the 400 block of North Wood Street.



• On 12/14/19 at 8:37pm, Police assisted the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office with a male that was under the influence of methamphetamine and trespassing on a property in the 16000 block of Township Road 454.