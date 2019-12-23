A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two men after New Albany Police Department officers found drugs and a firearm in their vehicle and determined one man was wanted on a warrant.

The traffic stop was at 12:31 a.m. Dec. 13 at Smith's Mill and Johnstown roads.

The passenger, a 30-year-old Columbus man, was found to have an active warrant through the Franklin County Municipal Court for driving under suspension, and he was transported to the Franklin County jail and slated on the warrant, according to the report.

The driver, a 31-year-old Columbus man, was found to have been arrested for weapons under disability and was under indictment for it from a 2019 case in Columbus, according to the report.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a small handgun. It was not loaded but officers found a cartridge in the vehicle.

In the vehicle, officers found various pills, including oxycodone. They also found marijuana, and according to the police report, the driver tried to eat the marijuana in the back seat of a police cruiser.

The driver was arrested for illegal use of food stamps, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of criminal tools, illegal use or possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability while under indictment.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 34-year-old Columbus woman was cited for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 7:09 a.m. Dec. 15 at Smith's Mill and Johnstown roads.

* A 22-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 2:40 a.m. Dec. 15 at Central College and New Albany-Condit roads.

* Identity theft was reported at 8:40 p.m. Dec. 14 on the first block of Wiveliscombe.

* Tools worth $2,330 were reported stolen at 9:29 a.m. Dec. 14 from a building under construction on the 5000 block of Johnstown Road.

* The theft of an air compressor was reported at 4:26 p.m. Dec. 13 at a residence on the 7100 block of Oxford Loop.

* A 38-year-old Columbus woman was arrested for illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances after a traffic stop at 2:13 a.m. Dec. 12 at Kitzmiller and Smith's Mill roads.

* An attempted break-in was reported at 1:25 p.m. Dec. 10 at a residence on the 6800 block of New Albany Condit Road. Nothing was reported stolen.

* Identity fraud was reported at 3:43 p.m. Dec. 9 on the 7200 block of Berkley Square South.

* A 29-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 3:02 p.m. Dec. 9 at state Route 161 and Beech Road.