A man who left his $5,000 van running while he walked into a gas station reported it stolen at 4:30 a.m. Dec. 17 on the 1900 block of Morse Road, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

Another man who was warming up his unattended $10,000 van reported it stolen at 6:45 a.m. Dec. 11 on the 6700 block of Skywae Drive.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A woman said someone kicked open the door of her residence, assaulted her and took a cellphone worth an undetermined value at 12:58 p.m. Dec. 14 on the 4300 block of Walford Street.

* A $1,000 car was reported stolen between 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and 4 p.m. Dec. 13 from the 5700 block of Roche Drive.

* A $99 voice-activated device, a $700 TV and $350 worth of clothes were reported stolen at midnight Nov. 16 from a residence on the 5800 block of North Meadows Boulevard.

* A $425 purse, $200 headphones, a $400 smartwatch, credit cards and identification were stolen between 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 3:51 a.m. Dec. 11 from a vehicle on the 4800 block of Songbird Drive.

* A 35-year-old Columbus man was arrested for receiving stolen property after an auto theft incident at 11:38 p.m. Dec. 11 on the 2100 block of Morse Road.

* A man said his $1,400 cellphone was stolen at 5:10 p.m. Dec. 17 from a business on the 2000 block of East Dublin-Granville Road.

* A $100 handgun was stolen between 6 p.m. Dec. 16 and 6 a.m. Dec. 17 from a vehicle on the 2700 block of Audubon Trail.

* A $50 wallet, $40 cash and identification were reported stolen between 6 p.m. Dec. 16 and 7:50 a.m. Dec. 17 from the 2700 block of Audubon Trail.

* Two gaming consoles valued at $400 each, controllers worth $40, games valued at $60, a $500 wedding ring set and $300 worth of cash were stolen between noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 12 on the 5900 block of Endicott Road.

* A $1,200 guitar, $1,200 cash and an $88 tablet computer were stolen between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 12 on the 1800 block of Solera Drive.

* A man who told police he let an ex-girlfriend stay at his residence returned home from work to find nearly $800 worth of his possessions gone.

The incident occurred between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 16 on the 5400 block of Ravine Bluff Court.

The man said he was at work all day and the woman did not answer any of the his phone calls. When he returned home from work, the door was unlocked, the items were missing and the woman was not present.

Items reported stolen were a $200 gaming console, $50 controllers, $100 worth of games, $10 worth of DVDs, a $190 TV, a $40 DVD player, $100 worth of tools and an $80 printer.