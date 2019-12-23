More than $2,000 worth of items was stolen during a burglary between 9:15 and 9:38 p.m. Dec. 11 on the 2200 block of River Run Trace, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

A $259 TV, $471 worth of tools, a $95 hover board, a $179 computer, $500 worth of toys, a $150 pair of tennis shoes, $150 in hair-care products, a $270 gold necklace and $40 worth of bedding were stolen, reports said.

The victim told police the thief entered her residence and took the items. He fled the scene before officers arrived, reports said.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A robber with a handgun made off with $240 at 9:48 p.m. Dec. 14 from a business on the 700 block of Bethel Road.

* At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17, a man was seen leaving a store on the 5800 block of Sawmill Road without paying for $1,046 in building supplies.

* A toolbox and tools valued at $3,000 were stolen from the bed of a truck between noon and 1 p.m. Dec. 11 on the 7300 block of Sawmill Road.

* Sports cards valued at $5,000 and a $20 sports-card binder were stolen between 8 p.m. Dec. 11 and 9:30 a.m. Dec. 12 from a vehicle on the 5600 block of Shannon Place Lane.