A 73-year-old Columbus man was issued a mayor's court summons on charges of intoxication after police were called to a disturbance at a candy store on the 7100 block of East Main Street at 8:24 p.m. Dec. 9.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 37-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested on charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers responded to a complaint from employees at a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest at 6 a.m. Dec. 6.

* A 48-year-old Benton Harbor, Michigan, man was arrested on disorderly conduct charges after a disturbance on the 7100 block of East Main Street near Haft Drive at 7:44 p.m. Dec. 7.

* Officers responding to a domestic disturbance call at 10:43 p.m. Dec. 7 on the 6800 block of Retton Road arrested a 27-year-old Columbus man on charges of domestic violence and assault.

* A 41-year-old Columbus man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges after officers were called to an apartment on the 6500 block of Steinway Drive at 8:59 a.m. Dec. 12.