LOUDONVILLE — After 35 years of service in the Loudonville-Perrysville Schools, most of it as secretary in the Loudonville High Guidance Department, Judy Briggs retired July 1 of this year.



Starting with the new year, Briggs will return to working for the schools, this time as an elected member of the Board of Education.



Briggs and two-term incumbent John Carroll ran unopposed in the school board election in November. She will fill the seat held for the past two terms (eight years) by Kathy Adams, who did not seek reelection.



Briggs said she started pondering running for school board about a year before she retired.



"First reason is a strong love for kids, which I developed in my years in the guidance office, plus I feel I am dedicated to our community and the schools, and I am certain I will bring a different perspective to the school board. I am excited about the service on the board, but I know I have a lot to learn. Learning as much as I can is a priority."



As an aside, she commented "my neighbor, Roy Templeman, school board president, used to live right across the street from me. I will lean on him for background."



Briggs pledged "to put my heart and head into board service. I will emphasize common sense; I won't always agree with everyone; and I will not be hesitant about asking questions."



Speaking to her career at Loudonville High School, Briggs noted, "the job changed immensely. I started without computers, and today computers are involved in everything, and we started having to deal with the state’s Educational Management Information System (EMIS) that continues to evolve. And while the kids don’t seem to have changed much, some of their home lives have. Home life is much different than it was 35 years ago, or before, when I grew up."



Nevertheless, she continued, "I loved the job. There were more good days than bad days. I loved the kids, there was never a dull moment and things were continually changing. I enjoyed watching students succeed, and I tried to be a consistent person in the lives of these children.



"On the job, I was always ready to see graduation come, a time for the kids to move on," she added. "But by August, I was ready to start over again. It makes me very happy to have a graduate recognize me and thank me years later, to be invited to a wedding or baby shower, or for parents to come up to me and ask ‘who can help me with guidance issues’ now that I am not secretary there anymore."



While she stresses, she has no axes to grind involving school board issues, she feels strongly about one matter: "I think we should have a guidance counselor to handle elementary aged students," she said.



Briggs grew up on a farm north of Perrysville, the daughter of Virgil and Rita (Morris) Smith. When she was in sixth grade her family moved to Loudonville. She married right out of high school and had three children, Angela, Chris and Shawn Johnson. She then started working at the school when her youngest, Shawn, was in first grade.



"I had been volunteering at the McMullen School and applied to be McMullen School secretary," she said. "I didn’t get that job, but just a few months later the post of attendance aide opened at the high school, and I was hired for that. Four years later, Evelyn Manchester retired as the high school guidance secretary, and I was hired for that position that I held until retirement."



She and husband Terry Briggs were married in 1981. He had two children from a previous marriage, Lisa Deter and Todd Briggs. Terry died two years ago.



Besides work, Briggs primary involvement was service, again for over 30 years, as secretary of the Loudonville-Perrysville Athletic Boosters Club. "My time with the Boosters started with Mike Warbel Sr., and Kenny Long, two men whose attitude was to never see roadblocks, only opportunities. With that attitude, we built the fieldhouse, expanded the fieldhouse, and got the original rubberized track installed. We took on loans, and paid them off early, all because of tremendous support from the community. We got it done, and in the process over the years, I made and sold a lot of hot dogs!"



Also, through influence of her former next-door neighbor, Norma Snyder, Briggs was a member for many years of the Mohican Quilters, but will have to give that up because it meets the same time as the school board.



She also lives spending time with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to her three children and two step-children, she has eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with a third on the way.



She also recently started working as a volunteer for the Community Help Mission, and has developed a newfound love of travel.



"I went to Georgia recently to visit a grandson there, and I am already booked to be a chaperone at the 2020 Disney World Band Trip." She has chaperoned band trips before.



