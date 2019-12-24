Bexley police said a resident of the 2100 block of Astor Avenue reported someone ripped the padlock off the front doors of an outdoor shed between Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 and stole a snow blower.

In other recent Bexley incident reports:

* A resident on the 100 block of North Remington Road reported someone broke the rear passenger-side window of her vehicle while it was parked in a lot between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Dec. 2 on the 2200 block of East Main Street. The perpetrator stole a handbag from the car.

* A resident of the 900 block of Chelsea Avenue reported on Dec. 6 someone stole an item valued at more than $300.

* A resident on the 800 block of Park Drive reported on Dec. 7 someone stole property valued at more than $1,000 from her locked vehicle that was parked in the lot of her apartment complex.