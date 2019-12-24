Residents should start seeing changes related to the Northeast Gateway project, according to Worthington leaders.

The project involves the redesign of the major intersection of East Wilson Bridge, Huntley and Worthington Galena roads on the northeast side of Worthington, just south of Interstate 270.

Construction is expected to start in July 2020, according to Dan Whited, director of service and engineering for Worthington.

Worthington spokesperson Anne Brown said demolition on structures at 7200 Huntley Road and 431 E. Wilson Bridge Road is imminent.

"That's going to be coming," she said.

Whited said the two buildings are slated to come down Monday, Dec. 30, weather permitting.

He said no closures are related to the demolition.

However, Whited said, brief lane closures are expected at the Huntley and Wilson Bridge intersection for a water-tap completion. He said the closures likely would not last more than 24 hours and would take place on or around Dec. 30.

Previously, crews were finishing a water-line relocation, which resulted in the closure of Huntley Road. Brown said the road had reopened to traffic Nov. 26.

After demolition at the Huntley and Wilson Bridge sites has been completed, Columbia Gas of Ohio will begin relocating lines this winter and into spring 2020, according to worthington.org.

Work on the Northeast Gateway redesign is expected to continue into 2022, according to Whited.

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekOlivia