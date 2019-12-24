A woman and man said they were held at gunpoint while thieves stole her car and its contents at 1:50 a.m. Dec. 11 at East Columbus Street and Lazelle Road, according to incident reports from the Columbus Division of Police.

Stolen property included a $1,000 car, identification, a $3,000 computer and a $400 gaming console.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A fight between two roommates escalated into an assault at 5:56 p.m. Dec. 12 on the 1100 block of South High Street. Reports said one of the roommates and his father began punching the other roommate and hurling bricks at his vehicle.

Police observed several dents and scratches on the side of the vehicle, reports said.

The victim, however, declined medical attention and said he did not want to pursue criminal charges, according to reports.

* The windows of three vehicles were broken between 7 and 9:30 a.m. Dec. 17 on the 100 block of Nursery Lane.

* At 10:24 p.m. Dec. 13, on the 1000 block of South High Street a suspect jumped on a woman's car and broke out the rear windshield.

Pulled quote ... or ...

Subhead ... or ...

Refer line