Hilliard Division of Police officers arrested a 43-year-old man for disorderly conduct at 9:45 p.m. Dec. 5 on Interstate 270 northbound.

Hilliard officers were called to assist the Dublin Police Department on I-270 just north of Davidson Road, said Andrea Litchfield, a Hilliard police spokeswoman.

A man was stumbling while walking along the side of the highway and into the lanes of travel, she said.

He was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct, Litchfield said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A 24-year-old woman was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 for theft after she allegedly stole a toy worth $42 from a store on the 4200 block of Trueman Boulevard.

* A 35-year-old woman was arrested for theft at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 after she allegedly stole a 55-inch television worth $349 from a store on the 4200 block of Trueman Boulevard.