Westerville police said two males ate at a restaurant and left without paying at 1 a.m. Dec. 14 on the first block of Polaris Parkway.

According to the report, the pair ordered $54.96 worth of food and ran out the front door to flee in a car outside. The case has been closed because the subjects were unable to be located, reports stated.

In other Westerville police reports:

* A 32-year-old Columbus resident and 37-year-old Columbus resident were arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia while attempting to steal items at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 12 from a business on the 100 block of Huber Village Boulevard. The 37-year-old was found to be under the influence of a substance while inside the store. Employees of the store requested both subjects be banned from the store as the 32-year-old had stolen merchandise in the past. Officers searched a vehicle belonging to the two people and found it contained illegal narcotics and drug instruments. The 32-year-old was given a summons to Westerville Mayor's Court and the 37-year-old was taken to jail.