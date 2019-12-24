Whitehall police responded to a report of a robbery at Walgreens, 4617 E. Main St., at 10:15 p.m. Dec. 16.

An off-duty employee of the store told police he saw a man fill a basket of assorted merchandise and leave the store.

The employee followed the man and confronted him, but after the man displayed a knife, the employee went inside the store and called police, according to reports.

The employee provided police with a description of the man and police obtained an image of him from security cameras inside the store.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Officers arrested a 45-year-old Whitehall man for assault at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 13 on the 3700 block of Doney Street.

* Burglaries were reported at 10:10 a.m. Dec. 12 on the 4000 block of Lamby Lane; at 12:05 a.m. Dec. 13 on the 3700 block of Doney Street; and at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 15 on the 4500 block of Poth Road.

* Thefts were reported at 4:55 p.m. Dec. 13 on the first block of Beechcreek Road; at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 14 on the 3500 block of East Main Street; and at 3:35 p.m. Dec. 17 on the 4300 block of East Broad Street.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at East Main Street and Robinwood Avenue; at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 12 on the 4700 block of East Main Street; and at 5:10 p.m. Dec. 15 on the 800 block of South Yearling Road.

* Police responded to a report of shots fired at 12:35 a.m. Dec. 18 at Shady Lane and Ludington roads.