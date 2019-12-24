A business on the 6000 block of Huntley Road told the Worthington Division Police on Dec. 12 that 18 fire extinguishers were stolen from the property Oct. 17.

The owner of the business had not noticed they were missing because the business is in the process of moving, according to Sgt. Damien St. John.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A resident of an assisted-living facility on High Street told police Dec. 11 that $35 had been stolen from a room between Nov. 27 and Dec. 10.