It is the season of blessings, and we were overwhelmed and thrilled by the number of people who spoke at the Dec. 12 Worthington Architectural Review Board and Municipal Planning Commission meeting in support of preserving affordable housing for older adults and ensuring that Worthington seniors have more options to stay home for life.

Many spoke eloquently and passionately in support of an updated Stafford Village, and a few dozen (and counting) wrote letters to tell city leaders why the transformation is so important for Worthington's future (which you can read at staffordvillage.org).

We have had more than 85 meetings with various individuals and community groups, dating back to early 2018. This continued community involvement has led to a stronger proposal in every way, from a great design to safer traffic patterns to preserving trees.

City staff members have some additions and clarifications to our plans, with such requests as bike racks and clarifying language around protecting our trees during the construction process. We see these as valuable, too, and we will work diligently to ensure that our final package is ready for a vote at the next possible date.

George Tabit

Vice president, senior housing development

National Church Residences