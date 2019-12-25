We all know and love Dr. Seuss, but in my opinion one of his best stories is How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The Grinch is a Christmas movie about the jolly people down in Whoville, and how they all love Christmas, except for one who, who lives away from the rest of them; his name the Grinch.



The Grinch lives at the top of Mt. Krumpet with his dog Max. Grinch is the only who in Whoville who hates Christmas. No one really knows exactly why he hates, but what they think is that maybe his heart is two sizes too small.



Grinch hates Christmas so much that on Christmas Eve when Santa is done delivering his presents the Grinch swoops in and steal every Christmas related thing in every who’s house.



At the end of the movie Grinch realizes that the true meaning of Christmas wasn’t the presents at all, but really the people around you that you get to spend the day with.



In my opinion, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is one of the best Christmas movies ever. The storyline is a masterpiece, and story behind the whole movie sends such a great message. The movie shows that Christmas will never be about the presents because you can always find joy in your friends and family around you. That is why this movie gets 5 out 5 Shamrocks.