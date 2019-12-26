Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Dec. 26 through Jan. 2.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Winter Dog Walk, 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Ranger Station. Guests can take a 3-mile walk with their dog on the Darby Creek Greenway trail.

Night at the Nature Center, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Nature Center. Guests can view nocturnal animals in the 53-foot living stream.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Tots on Trails, 10 a.m. Dec. 27 at the Nature Center. Children ages 5 and younger can take a half-mile walk through the woods.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Winter Wonderland Scavenger Hunt, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 26 and 27 at the Nature Center. Guests can participate in a winter-themed scavenger hunt.

New Moon Lantern Stroll, 5 p.m. Dec. 26 at the Nature Center. Visitors can take a lantern-lit hike through the forest.

Coffee, Cocoa and Birds, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 28 and 29 at the Nature Center. Visitors can watch birds through the viewing window and have a hot drink.

New Year's Day Bird Hike, 9 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Nature Center. Guests can go on a 1.5-mile hike to look for winter birds.

Toddlers in Nature: No Two Alike, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at the Nature Center. Children ages 1-3 can make bird feeders and listen to a story.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Christmas Bird Count, 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 31 at the Maintenance Shop. Guests ages 8 and older can collect data for the National Audubon Society and have a hot drink.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

For Families: Backyard Birds Open House, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 6 and older can watch birds at the feeders and learn to identify different species.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

For Families: Backyard Birds, 2 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Lakeside Pavilion. Guests can make a bird feeder.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Garden School: 2020 Vision, 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 30 at the Greenhouse Multipurpose Center. Children ages 6-9 can learn about animal vision.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Preschoolers: New Year's Eve Open House Party, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Spring Hollow. Children ages 3-5 can celebrate the new year with games, activities and crafts.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N., Canal Winchester

Holiday Break Workday, 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Farmhouse. Guests can help with farm chores and visit the animals.

Smoked, Salted, Pickled and Preserved, 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Farmhouse. Guests can learn about preserving foods.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

