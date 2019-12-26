The city of Groveport will have a new administrator this year.

Benjamin J. King, currently Pataskala’s city administrator, was approved by City Council on Dec. 16. His start date hasn’t been determined.

According to the city’s charter, the mayor appoints an administrator who must be confirmed by council.

“After meeting people during the interview process, it just felt like a really good fit,” King said. “I’m excited about it and look forward to the opportunity.”

King has been Pataskala’s city administrator since 2014; he also previously was the city’s director of public services and assistant city administrator for seven years and was the city of New Albany’s development coordinator from 2006-2007.

King replaces former city administrator Marsha Hall, who retired Nov. 22 following eight years of service.

“My first task is getting to know staff,” King said. “Staff is what makes the city run. An administrator is a small part of what happens during day-to-day operations. It’s certainly an important part. I want to get in and meet everyone … I want to hear from staff. What are they seeing? What can we do? And what’s going on?”

King will be paid an annual salary base of $104,000, plus benefits, which weren’t provided.

The job posting listed a starting annual salary of between $81,547 and $106,302.

Westcamp selected King from a list of six finalists:

• Richard Giroux, former Sebring city manager

• James E. Hood, former Reynoldsburg city attorney

• Brad Lutz, director of business operations and financial management, Delaware County commissioners

• Holly R. Mattei, former Violet Township development director and former executive director of the Fairfield County Regional Planning Commission

• Kevin Vaughn, Clinton Township administrator

Westcamp, council Vice President Scott Lockett, Councilwoman Jean Ann Hilbert, city personnel director Sue Wadley and Hall interviewed the candidates.

“Marsha was one who was great with communicating with the residents, employees and council, and I think B.J. has all those qualities, too,” Westcamp said.

The city received resumes from 35 applicants prior to the Dec. 2 deadline.

