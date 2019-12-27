A woman suffering an apparent overdose on the first block of Weltergon Drive was treated with Narcan and taken to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital at 6:28 p.m. Dec. 22, according to Delaware police reports.

A second woman suffering an apparent overdose on the 100 block of East Branch Road was taken to the same hospital at 12:51 a.m. Dec. 23, reports said.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* Police said a laptop computer valued at $145 was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 200 block of Park Avenue in a theft reported at 1:40 p.m. Dec. 20.

* A wallet valued at $30 and containing $57 cash was reported stolen from the 800 block of Sunbury Road at 10:36 a.m. Dec. 20.

* Drugs were discovered when a woman was arrested on a warrant on the 300 block of Chelsea Street at 5:37 p.m. Dec. 19, reports said.

* Three windows were shot with a BB gun on the first block of London Road in an incident reported at 2:27 p.m. Dec. 19.