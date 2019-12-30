Dublin officials are working to set a date for a public-opening celebration this month for the pedestrian bridge spanning the Scioto River, said Lindsay Weisenauer, a Dublin public-affairs officer.

The bridge connects Dublin's Historic District and Bridge Street District, Weisenaer said. Its cost is $22.6 million.

January marks the end of the large-scale project, but as the year gets underway the city will embark on other major construction and planning initiatives to shape Dublin in the new decade.

Scott Dring, executive director for the Dublin Convention & Visitors Bureau, said he looks forward to the pedestrian bridge opening.

He also said he's excited to finalize the vision of the multi-purpose Dublin Field House.

Crawford Hoying, developer of Bridge Park, announced in spring 2019 plans to build a 2-story, 150,000-square-foot multipurpose athletics facility in the Bridge Street District.

An outdoor amenity developed by the city will continue to evolve this year.

Dublin will begin construction of Riverside Crossing Park on the east bank of the Scioto, said Dana McDaniel, Dublin's city manager.

The upper plaza will be the first phase of the project and will take about eight to 10 months to draw near completition, said Matt Earman, Dublin Parks & Recreation Department director.

The phase will include removing a temporary path to the pedestrian bridge and creating a more direct pathway as the upper plaza is fully completed, he said.

The second phase of the project will include the lower plaza area, lawn space and shared-use paths, which are anticipated to be completed in 2022, he said.

Another amenity for residents -- the replacement of the Dublin Community Pool North -- also will get underway this year, McDaniel said.

"It's exciting to see that get replaced," he said.

Another public amenity project is the new city hall at 5555 Perimeter Drive.

Construction of the council chambers addition is expected to be finished in spring or summer 2021, and renovations were slated to begin in December on the existing building.

The city plans to add about 12,000 square feet to the building to house new Dublin City Council chambers and public meeting and office spaces.

The structure has approximately 20,000 square feet. The property, which previously was occupied by Delta Energy, was purchased in March 2018 for $4 million.

The agreement with Ruscilli Construction Inc. includes a $329,854 guaranteed maximum price for the first phase. The second phase of the project has a GMP of $1,504,388l.

The city this year also will complete design for the new University Boulevard, which will parallel the south side of U.S. Route 33, said McDaniel, and serve as a gateway to the city's West Innovation District development. The new road will begin at Shier-Rings Road and proceed west to Eiterman Road, he said.

Roadway improvements are slated to begin in early 2021 and conclude at the end of 2022, Weisenauer said. The city programmed $9.63 million for the project in its 2020-2024 capital-improvements program, she said.

In addition to amenities and transportation, 2020 also will include economic development.

Quantum Health this year will continue the move of its staff to Dublin, McDaniel said.

Quantum is moving 800 employees to the city. Its new headquarters are at 5240 Blazer Parkway, according to a release from the company.

McDaniel said he hopes to also see another economic development, "The Corners," take off this year.

The city, in partnership with the Daimler Group, plans to develop about 13.5 acres of city-owned land on the west side of Frantz Road, north of Rings Road.

The project is within the Dublin Corporate Area Plan and is intended to encourage new and complementary investment, create open spaces and walkable areas and reposition legacy office sites, said Caludia Husak, a Dublin senior planner.

McDaniel said The Corners should be a boon to businesses and residents by offering nearby amenities.

"That's a nice win-win for both," he said.

