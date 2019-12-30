Columbus police officers were dispatched to the Beechwold post office, 4364 N. High St., at 12:40 p.m. Dec. 23 on a report of a disturbance.

There, police encountered a man who called himself an "independent journalist" and was filming and photographing customers for unknown reasons, reports said.

The manager of the post office reportedly asked the man to leave numerous times before police were called.

Officers removed the man from the property, but he reportedly yelled the manager's name and said, "I'll be back," as he left.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Graceland Boulevard at 12:23 p.m. Dec. 22 on a report of an assault.

There, a woman said a known suspect had been arguing with her daughter and the two began to shove each other. The woman said when she tried to break up the fight, the suspect punched her, cutting her lip.

The suspect fled the scene and could not be located by police, reports said.

* A resident of the 200 block of Brevoort Road reported at 10:25 a.m. Dec. 17 that he noticed footprints in the snow leading up to the cars parked in his driveway.

He said the footprints continued into his neighbor's yard. None of the vehicles was damaged or entered, reports said.

* A resident of the 4300 block of Olentangy Boulevard told police someone followed him home at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 21 and stood in front of his residence, saying, "I'm going to ruin your life."

* A resident of the 500 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard reported someone placed nails under her car's tires, causing punctures, at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 22. The victim said it has happened several times.