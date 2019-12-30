Property worth more than $2,000 was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 6600 block of Dublin Center Drive.

The theft was reported at 2:08 p.m. Dec. 8, according to Dublin police reports, and included documents, $400 in cash, credit cards, a purse and wallet and other personal effects.

In other recent Dublin Police Department incident reports:

* Criminal damaging was reported Dec. 12 on the 9000 block of Moors Place North.

* A $30 garage-door opener was reported stolen at 10:55 a.m. Dec. 12 from a vehicle on the 5700 block of Oldenburgh Way.

* Criminal trespassing was reported Dec. 11 on the 6700 block of Longshore Street.

* Falsification was reported Dec. 9 at the Dublin Police Department, 6565 Commerce Parkway.

* A 20-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse Dec. 9 at Emerald Parkway and Riverside Drive.

* A 25-year-old man was charged with domestic violence-simple assault Dec. 9 on the 6200 block of Craughwell Lane.

* A 30-year-old man was charged with assault Dec. 9 on the 500 block of Metro Place North.

* A 56-year-old man was charged with domestic violence-menacing or intimidation Dec. 9 on the 5400 block of Limestone Ridge Drive.

* Credit-card fraud was reported at 1:40 p.m. Dec. 9 on the 7000 block of Calabria Place.

* Criminal damaging was reported Dec. 8 on the 7000 block of Celtic Crossing Drive.

* A 49-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Dec. 8 on the 6900 block of Dublin Road.

* Criminal damaging was reported Dec. 7 on the 5900 block of Baronscourt Way.

* A 26-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Dec. 7 at U.S. Route 33 east bound to Post Road in Jerome Township.

* A 49-year-old man was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs Dec. 7 at Emerald Parkway and Riverside Drive.

* Theft of $500 in jewelry was reported at 6:43 p.m. Dec. 6 on the 6800 block of Perimeter Drive.

* Theft of $500 in vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 3:53 p.m. Dec. 6 on the 6700 block of Village Parkway.

* Criminal damaging was reported Dec. 6 on the 4100 block of Tuller Road.

* A 30-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Dec. 6 at State Route 257 and John Shields Parkway.

* Identity fraud was reported Dec. 6 on the 6700 block of Stillhouse Lane.

* Menacing was reported Dec. 6 on the 5400 block of Bonanza Lane.