A Columbus woman told police a man stole her wallet from her car Dec. 19 while she was dropping off Christmas presents to a day care center on the 3200 block of Cleveland Avenue.

The woman said she returned to her car at 7:45 a.m. and saw the man leaning through its passenger-door window and taking the wallet from her purse. The man then entered an SUV and started to drive away.

The woman said she tried to open the door of the SUV to get her wallet back and was dragged a short distance down the street, reports stated. The woman complained of soreness, but declined to see a medic.

She said she last saw the SUV driving on Dudley Avenue at the intersection with Columbus Street, according to reports.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* The manager of a business on the 3900 block of Gantz Road told police Dec. 20 that several tools are missing from the warehouse. The manager said he first noticed tools were missing on Sept. 9 and since then, ratchet sets, drills, sanders, saws and flooring equipment have disappeared. The total value of the missing tools is about $8,000, reports stated.

The manager gave police a list of employees who had access to the tools. Further investigation indicated one employee had pawned tools that matched the description of some of those that were missing. Police detained the man after interviewing him, and the case still is under investigation. No charges have been filed.

* An officer recovered a stolen vehicle Dec. 19 on the 4000 block of Tamarack Avenue. The officer was on patrol at 11:50 a.m. and checked the license-plate number of an SUV parked on the street. The mobile data terminal in his cruiser indicated it was a stolen vehicle, and a dispatcher confirmed the SUV had been stolen within Columbus.

* A resident on the 3800 block of Larchmere Drive told police he was the victim of a scam Dec. 20.

The man said he received a phone call at 11:40 a.m. from someone claiming to be a police officer who was following up on a money-laundering case and believed the resident had stolen money within his bank account.

The resident said he checked his account and saw more money than he expected, so he began to believe the caller's story. He said a relative recently had made a deposit into the account.

The scammer told the man that in order to avoid being part of the investigation, he needed to repay the money by going to a store, buying gift cards totaling $1,100 and giving him the card numbers.

The man followed the instructions but became suspicious when the caller told him to dispose of the gift cards. The victim then called his bank and police.