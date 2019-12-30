A proposed operating levy and the merger of two elementary school campuses are among expected actions for Hilliard City Schools in 2020, district officials said.

"Certainly, we will need to be on the ballot next year," district treasurer Brian Wilson said last year.

The levy is needed to prevent deficit spending and would keep the district's promise not to seek an operating levy until at least 2020, Wilson said.

Voters approved a $50 million bond issue and 4.5-mill operating levy in 2016.

The amount of millage the district will request in November is yet to be determined, Wilson said.

In addition, two of the district's elementary schools -- Britton at 4501 Britton Road and Norwich at 4454 Davidson Road -- will become the Britton-Norwich Learning Campus at the start of the 2020-21 school year.

Students in kindergarten through the second grade will move to Britton, and students in the third through fifth grades will move to Norwich, according to the plan. The schools are adjacent to each other on the north side of Davidson Road, west of Britton Parkway.

"We are looking forward to opening our first campus school with Britton and Norwich," said Assistant Superintendent Vicky Clark. "We are proud to be offering a new and innovative experience for our students. (The campus) will allow for more in-depth professional development for our staff and the ability to better match student needs with teacher strengths."

The dawning of a 2020s decade also begins with a new master plan, Next X.

Pronounced "next 10," the master plan will guide the district in the ensuing decade in all its endeavors, said Stacie Raterman, director of communications for the district.

"The Next X plan launched Hilliard's vision for 2020," Superintendent John Marschhausen said. "Hilliard is steadfast in our mission to prepare every student to be ready for tomorrow."

The Next X plan incorporates the district's master facilities plan.

"In 2020, there will be building recommendations that come out of our master facilities-plan steering committee and an operating levy and continued growth," Marschhausen said.

Decisions will be made in 2020 that likely will include which buildings in the district will be renovated or rebuilt, said Deputy Superintendent Mike McDonough.

"Through the master facility-planning process, we are evaluating our buildings based on facility condition, programming, both residential and student growth and what the future of education will demand of our facilities," he said. "We have nine buildings that are over 50 years old (and will make) decisions based on what is financially the best decision, whether it means renovations or new builds."

McDonough said parents, educators, students and the community would be engaged in the process.

Among the school buildings in the district in excess of 50 years old are, according to district records, Avery Elementary School (built in 1960), Beacon Elementary School (1968), Britton Elementary School (1967), Brown Elementary School (1965), J.W. Reason Elementary School (1958) and Ridgewood Elementary School (1961).

Additions have been made to each school since opening. Britton Elementary School opened as a junior high school.

Hilliard Station Sixth Grade School opened as a high school in 1956 and has been added onto multiple times during its repurposing.

The district also will continue to expand student access to the new Think Big Space at the Innovative Learning Hub, 3859 Main St.

"(The Think Big Space) will impact our entire district," said Mark Tremayne, director of innovation and extended learning for the district. "It provides access to state-of-the-art technology and opportunities to work alongside world-class experts in various fields. The workforce of the future is changing, and our students will be ready."

Students at the district's three middle schools -- Heritage, Memorial and Weaver -- will have a dedicated school-resource officer when the 2020-21 school year begins in August, Raterman said.

The number of SROs in the district -- Hilliard police officers -- will increase from four to six, allowing for one at each high school and middle school, Raterman said.

The district's elementary schools have shared a part-time SRO, and the full-time SROs at each high school also have responded as needed, Raterman said.

"(In 2020, the district) will continue to meet the ever-changing needs of students with purpose, skill and pride," Marschhausen said.

