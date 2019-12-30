A loaded handgun was reported stolen between 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 16 from the 3600 block of Leap Road, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

Property loss was reported at $220.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A 2018 vehicle worth $25,000 was reported stolen between 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 8:30 a.m. Dec. 14 on the 3900 block of Parkway Lane. The vehicle had not been recovered as of Dec. 23, according to police

* Packages were reported stolen at 1:20 p.m. Dec. 16 from a residence on the 4900 block of Britton Farms Court. Property loss was reported at $250.

* A 14-inch gas cut-off saw worth $780 was reported stolen between Oct. 21 and Dec. 17 from the 4000 block of Parkway Lane.

* A cellphone worth $1,000 was reported stolen between 10:30 a.m. and 1:55 p.m. Dec. 17 from the 3500 block of Leap Road.

* Wireless in-ear headphones worth $139 were reported stolen between Nov. 26 and Dec. 18 from the 6300 block of Greenscape Drive.

* A 35-year-old woman was arrested for felony trafficking in drugs, and a 39-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 4:40 p.m. Dec. 13 at Cemetery Road and Interstate 270.

* A 48-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 1 a.m. Dec. 16 on the 4600 block of Cemetery Road.