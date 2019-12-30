Those with historical photos of northwest Columbus -- perhaps an engagement at the Refectory or a family picnic in Antrim Park -- are invited to share those memories with the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

Residents are asked to bring those snapshots to the next meeting of the Northwest Civic Association, slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in Meadow Park Church, 2425 Bethel Road.

The library, through its "My History" program, is looking to document neighborhoods that are not well represented in the database so far, said Angela O'Neal, manager of the library's local history and genealogy division.

"Everyone in our community has a history worth preserving," O'Neal said.

"Our 'My History' collection serves as a digital window into central Ohio's past. But there are several neighborhoods that are not well-represented, so we want to reach them to make sure their stories are heard."

This year, the library focused on five neighborhoods: northwest, Parsons Avenue, Barnett Road, the Hilltop and Northern Lights, O'Neal said.

The local history and genealogy staff has been working with staff members from branch libraries in those neighborhoods to get more items from those residents digitized, she said.

Those who bring images to be scanned must sign a waiver; however, they are not signing away the rights to the material, O'Neal said.

Cheryl Grossman, a member of the Northwest Civic Association, said the photos may be of schools, farm houses, historical structures, parks, restaurants, churches -- anything that speaks of the neighborhood's past.

The artifacts also may include maps, historical documents and newspaper clippings, Grossman said.

"There are things that don't exist anymore, but it's cool to know that they once did," she said.

