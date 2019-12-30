The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Powell's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area. Revitalized relations with Liberty Township.

It's fair to say these big stories will be followed by many in the community in the coming year -- but, as Powell City Council member Frank Bertone said, not every major issue is a big deal to everyone.

"Sewers, road resurfacing, stubbed road projects ... what happens in the northwest quadrant of downtown. These things aren't sexy," Bertone said -- but they are on the minds of city officials.

Powell's basic infrastructure is an issue that council members Bertone and Jon Bennehoof said affects development as the city looks to build and expand its tax base.

"We have a $2 million capital-improvement need, and the more we delay it, the worse it gets," Bertone said. "Our infrastructure is aging. It's one tool that's missing from our toolbox" in attracting new development.

"The city, (Liberty Township) and (Delaware County) are facing exponential growth. No one can be the last one in and shut the door," Bennehoof said.

"We've got to figure out a correct balance of development. It's the cornerstone of our economic status."

Asked whether city voters might see a ballot issue in support of capital improvement in 2020, both councilmen balked at predictions.

Bertone said these kinds of things are difficult enough to predict, but with recent and future turnover among senior city administrators -- not the least of which is the current search to find the next city manager after Steve Lutz's announcement that he plans to retire (he will remain on the job until his replacement is hired) -- it's uncertain whether council would look to the ballot in 2020.

"We have some work to do," Bertone said.

"We would need to go to the voters with the right issue," Bennehoof said.

Of course, not all development needs to be wooed. Although city officials don't know the timeline for the construction of the Wexner Medical Center facility at the northeast corner of Home Road and Sawmill Parkway, it remains that the project likely will be the largest in city history.

Lutz said the facility in Powell is not the only suburban location the medical center has in the works.

"OSU will have to determine what facility they build when," Lutz said.

"When they're ready, we'll be ready," Bertone said.

Council also is preparing to conduct interviews for Lutz's replacement as city manager.

"It's important how that person works with staff and with council," Bennehoof said. "We have a culture of getting work done that I think is reflective of (Lutz), and so we want to maintain that while adding new perspectives."

New leadership on council -- Heather Karr, elected in November -- and in Liberty Township, where Bryan Newell replaces Melanie Leneghan, also figures to shape 2020, both Bennehoof and Bertone said.

Bennehoof said he intends to reintroduce the dormant One Community initiative to encourage joint work between council and trustees on a comprehensive plan, development and zoning and community events.

2020's community events in the city will have the benefit of the much-discussed DORA. City-sponsored events, those held by the Greater Powell Chamber of Commerce and those set by businesses and civic organizations can apply to allow attendees to carry alcohol purchased at certain locations along public streets within the area.

City administrators continue to work out implementation details.

"What does it look like when the rubber meets the road? That's what, internally, we're working on -- signage, lighting, crosswalk improvements ... just how does it get pulled off?" Bertone asked.

"It's intended to be fun and accessible for the community, and we want that to be the experience," he said.

