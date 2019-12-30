Menards' fourth central Ohio home-improvement store on the western border of Columbus, just south of Hilliard, will begin hiring employees in January, according to a Dec. 30 press release from the company.

Applicants for both full-time and part-time positions are asked to go to the store at 831 Hilliard Rome Road from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 8 through Jan. 17. Applications may be completed there, along with on-site interviews.

However, the company has "no official opening date to announce for the new Columbus OH West Menards store at this point in time," the release said.

A company official previously told ThisWeek the store would open sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

Menards paid $5.8 million for vacant commercial land near Feder Road in 2018, according to Franklin County records. No official timeline for construction was announced at the time.

Menards’ three stores in the Columbus market are at 1805 Morse Road in north Columbus, 6800 E. Broad St. in east Columbus and 7241 Graphics Way in Lewis Center in Delaware County.

