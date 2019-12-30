Riverside Methodist Hospital has been serving patients since 1892.

It had a humble start as Protestant Hospital, a 15-room house at Third and Dennison avenues.

It had 40 beds and a nurse's training school and cared for 262 patients in its first year. In October 1898, the hospital moved to 700 Park St.. across from Goodale Park.

In 1922, the Methodist Episcopal Church Conference took over operation of the hospital, which was renamed White Cross Hospital (pictured above) on Dec. 26, 1922.

In 1961, the hospital moved to Olentangy River Road, becoming Riverside Methodist Hospital.