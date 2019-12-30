Work is progressing on the Dublin City Schools centralized preschool in the former district office at 7030 Coffman Road.

Construction began in October, and the project is about 20% complete, said site superintendent Richie Brenner of Elford Inc. The project is slated to be finished in mid-July, he said. Brenner said demolition and renovation is being done to the interior of the building to build 12 bathrooms and 18 classrooms.

Board members Sept. 23 approved a guaranteed maxim price agreement of $4,554,564 for Elford Inc. for the build-out and construction of the centralized preschool. In early January, Dublin Board of Education members will have an opportunity to approve a second GMP for site work at the preschool, including a playground, a new bus lane and other infrastructure, said Jeff Stark, the school district's chief operating officer.

"The entire infrastructure's being refurbished to create a welcoming learning environment," Stark said.

Infrastructure includes a fire-suppression sprinkler system for the building, fire safety technology and a new roof, windows and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems for a safe and secure learning environment, Stark said.

In July, approximately 70 staff members housed at the Coffman Road central office moved to the school district's Emerald Campus, 5175 Emerald Parkway.

The centralized preschool would enable the district to better use preschool staff by combining multiple preschools that were located in multiple elementary schools throughout the district, said Todd Hoadley, Dublin superintendent.

"It's going to be a great place for all our learners here."

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah