Editor’s note: Beginning Monday and continuing Tuesday, the Ashland Times-Gazette is looking back on the Top 10 stories from 2019.



The second installment looks back at No. 1 through No. 5. The top two stories this year — new businesses coming to Ashland and the demolition of the Pump House building — mark the continuing transformation of the city. These milestones indicate Ashland is a city truly "on the rise" as it cleans up the old and ushers in the new.



This year saw approximately $54 million invested in building new businesses in Ashland that will create more than 100 new jobs.



Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce was part of a plethora of groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting ceremonies but a few large businesses stand out.



COMTEX opened a $20 million medical laundry facility in December, creating 55 full-time jobs so far. OhioHealth broke ground on a $14 million health center. When it opens in the fall of 2020, the new facility is expected to provide up to 50 new jobs.



Primary Colors, an Ashland-based company, has outgrown its facility and will be moving, investing approximately $20 million in a new building double the size of its current one. Primary Colors Vice President Matt Figley said the new facility could provide between 10 and 15 new jobs to start with. But Figley hopes the company will continue to grow and eventually hire more Ashland workers.



"Whenever we are able to get on the radar of a new prospect who’s looking to build a new plant or facility somewhere in Northeast Ohio, we do everything we can to roll out the red carpet and try to secure that new company," Mayor Matt Miller said.



The city has in part attracted businesses in recent years by offering property tax abatements to new developers.



A 10-year 75% property tax abatement was awarded to both COMTEX and Primary Colors. COMTEX’s abatement came with the conditions that the company hire 70 to 100 people in its first three years and generate $2,075,000 in payroll annually.



Over the last year, the city has worked to make developing in Ashland easier and more attractive by streamlining the inspection and approval process. The city brought the enforcement of the construction building code in-house to the city engineer’s office. The city engineer became certified to review building plans and the city hired a plumbing inspector and an electrical and safety inspector.



"Ashland is in a good place right now because we can be thoughtful and deliberate about the type of businesses that we go after," Miller said. "With employment levels where they’re at, we can do our best to make sure we attract quality companies that pay reasonable wages. And that makes our entire community a more livable community."



— 2. Pump House demolished



A longtime downtown eyesore came crashing down this year.



In October, Page Excavating knocked down the last remnant of the last building on the former Pump House site.



The buildings — once part of F.E. Meyers Pumps and located between and on the block of Fourth and Union streets and Fourth and Church streets in the center of town — sat deteriorating for nearly two decades.



Disposal of remaining debris was originally scheduled to be completed by late fall but due to issues with weather, Page Excavating now estimates the project will be completed by spring.



When spring rolls around, Mayor Matt Miller said the space should be ready for its transformation into an "urban meadow." The city plans to create an open field with a network of walking paths in a modern design.



— 3. Ashland school teachers’ contract negotiations stalled



Ashland City School District teachers have been working without a contract since June.



The district is continuing to operate under an expired collective bargaining agreement.



Negotiations have been stalled in part because teachers have not received a raise in their base salaries in nine years. Teachers also are going without the $5,000 stipend they received last year and in previous years for working an additional 25 minutes each day.



The Board of Education and the Ashland City Teachers’ Association are heading to fact-finding with an impartial third party in January.



Still, over the past few months, the 209-person union entreated the board to continue negotiations and reach an agreement sooner. But the union voted Dec. 19 to reject an undisclosed last best offer from the board.



Two new board members, Brandon Wells and Dustin Kruty, take their seats in January. They will face negotiations that have dragged on for eight months.



— 4. Jeromesville fire kills three children



Several months after three children were killed in a house fire, the Jeromesville community is still waiting to learn what caused the tragedy.



Authorities have said that the fire started on the porch around 12:46 a.m. July 15 while the Bogavich family was inside sleeping. The home, located at 234 Township Road 1550, was destroyed in the blaze.



Faithlyn, 12, Delaney, 4, and John Jeffrey (J.J.) Bogavich, 1, died of smoke inhalation. The father, John Bogavich, his girlfriend, Mindy Speicher, and Brayden Bogavich, 13, escaped the fire.



The Ohio Division of State Fire Marshal reportedly didn’t find any evidence of working smoke detectors in the home.



News reports on the possible cause have varied and have included potentially flammable items on the porch, but those were only speculations by people at the scene, said Brian Bohnert, a spokesman with the Ohio Department of Commerce, which includes the fire marshal.



"That was the talk," Bohnert said, "but we have yet to release an official cause."



— 5. Longtime Ashland High School football coach steps down



Scott Valentine, the winningest football coach in Ashland High School history with a 130-60 record with the Arrows, stepped down in May.



At the time, Valentine said he wanted to have more time to enjoy watching his sons play football in college — Scott at Ashland University and John at the University of Mount Union.



When Valentine took over at Ashland in 2002, the program was coming off back-to-back 1-9 campaigns. Valentine had just guided Ontario to an undefeated regular season, but the 1981 AHS graduate wanted to return home to his alma mater.



In Valentine’s second season coaching the Arrows, he led them to the playoffs for only the second time in program history. Valentine went on to lead Ashland to seven more playoff appearances, including four straight from 2014-17.



Valentine compiled a 167-105 overall record in 25 seasons of coaching.



Sean Seder, an assistant coach under Valentine for five seasons, was the interim head coach this season. The Arrows ended the season 4-6.





