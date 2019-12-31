Eugene’s Canteen will close at least temporarily in Columbus' Short North.

According to its website, eugenescanteen.com, the restaurant at 765 N. High St. will cease operations after Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The message on the website said the restaurant's time at the space “was not over, only evolving and with a new management team.”

No one was at the restaurant the afternoon of Dec. 31, but the bar only was open during the evening.

The message on the website also included no indication when the new concept, or what it would be called, would open.

Justin Boehme opened Eugene's Canteen in summer 2018.

He said he was all set to sell Da Levee, his restaurant at the same location, but a few factors led him to decide he loved the restaurant business but didn’t necessarily love running a restaurant.

So he rebuilt the concept restaurant and named it Eugene’s Canteen.

The restaurant remained a source for homemade Creole food, but it also played host to local pop-up entrepreneurs, who offer a variety of items.

The name also had special meaning: It was named after Boehme’s late grandfather, a World War II veteran.

Boehme himself is a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Army Medical Corps during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary