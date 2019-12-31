The Grove City Division of Police released details Tuesday, Dec. 31, about a case involving a New York City man who was arraigned Dec. 11 in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on felony charges of trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

According to police, Edward Figueroa-Benitez, 47, was in possession of 3 kilograms of fentanyl, enough to kill 1.5 million people. Only 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose, according to the police report.

Officers responded Nov. 25 to a hotel room on the 1800 block of Stringtown Road on a report of a person needing medical assistance, said Tom Durflinger, supervisor of the police division's community-services bureau.

Officers found Figueroa-Benitez unconscious, Durflinger said, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Durflinger said he could not confirm the exact nature of Figueroa-Benitez's medical distress or whether he was treated for an overdose.

Detectives found the fentanyl, a digital scale and $6,000 in cash in his hotel room, he said.

The seized fentanyl's street value is $1.2 million, according to the police report.

Figueroa-Benitez entered a not-guilty plea to the first-degree felony charges at his Dec. 11 arraignment. He is being held in the Franklin County jail on a $1 million bond.

Police were releasing details about the Nov. 25 incident on Dec. 31 "because we want to let people know how dangerous fentanyl is," Durflinger said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, he said.

Users often overdose and die using the drug, Durflinger said.

