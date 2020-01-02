Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Jan. 2-9.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Owl Prowl, 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at Indian Ridge. Guests can lure owls with calls on a 1-mile hike.

Wildlife Hike, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Ranger Station. Guests can take a 2-mile hike and look for winter animal activity.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

47th Annual Winter Hike Series, 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 4 at the Ash Grove Picnic Area. Guests can take a 2- or 4-mile walk through the woods and meadows. Hot drinks and snacks will be provided.

Blacklick Woods in Winter Display, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 4 and 5 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn about the plants, animals and fungi that can be found in the winter.

Preschoolers: Owls, 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 8 at Beech Maple Lodge. Children ages 3-5 can learn about owls through stories, activities and crafts.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Toddlers in Nature: No Two Alike, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at the Nature Center. Children ages 1-3 can make bird feeders and listen to a story.

First Friday Storytime, 10 a.m. Jan. 3 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-7 can listen to stories about wildlife and nature.

Woodpeckers, 10 a.m. Jan. 4 at Blendon Ravines. Guests can search for six species of woodpeckers on a 1.5-mile off-trail hike through the ravines. The group will meet at 5280 Cambria Way.

Toddlers in Nature: Over and Under the Snow, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Nature Center. Children ages 1-3 can learn about creatures living under the snow.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

For Families: Barred Owl Hike, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Shelter House. Families with children ages 5 and older can lure owls on a 1.5-mile hike.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N, Lewis Center

For Adults: Date Night Lantern Hike, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 18 and older can take a lantern-lit walk through the forest and learn how animals choose partners.

For Adults: First Sunday Winter Birding Series, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 at the Nature Center. Visitors ages 18 and older can take a 2.5-mile hike to look for winter birds.

Preparing for Winter Hiking, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 10 and older can join Outdoor Source for a class on how to prepare for hiking and camping in cold weather.

For Kids: Singalong, 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Nature Center. Children ages 2-5 can sing songs with Joanie Calem.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Preschool: Owls, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Jan. 8 and 9 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-5 can learn about owls through stories, activities and crafts.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Metro Five-0 Level 2: Common Winter Birds, 10 a.m. Jan. 4 at the Innis House. Guests ages 50 and older can learn about common winter birds on a guided walk and have hot drinks.

Luminaria Workshop, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Innis House. Guests can make a luminaria from household items. Materials will be provided.

Preschool in the Gardens: Scratch and Sniff Garden, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Greenhouse Multipurpose Center. Children ages 3-5 can listen to stories and plant a mini sensory garden.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Family Fun: Cabin Fever Reliever, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 3 at Spring Hollow. Families with children ages 3-12 can participate in winter crafts and activities.

Go Wild Kids Club: Off-Trail Adventure, 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Natural Play Area. Children ages 5-12 can explore the natural play area forest.

Fast-Paced Adult Full Moon Hike, 5:45 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Guests ages 18 and older can take a fast-paced 2.8-mile hike along paved and natural surface trails.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Winter Photo Walk, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Confluence Area. Guests can photograph fields and forests.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

