National Church Residences has resubmitted plans for its Stafford Village redevelopment to the Worthington Architectural Review Board and Municipal Planning Commission in time for a Thursday, Jan. 9 meeting, according to city documents.

The senior-housing company had asked for a previous submission be tabled by the ARB and MPC on Dec. 12.

Todd Hutchins, public-relations director for National Church Residences, said the new submission for the Stafford Village apartments plan has some modifications that were based on suggestions by city staff members to add bicycle racks and park benches to the project.

“We also added language to reaffirm our commitment to protect the trees during the construction process,” he said.

Hutchins said the next step in the process would depend on when the ARB and MPC would send the project to Worthington City Council for a vote.

“If there’s a positive City Council vote in early 2020, it’s possible we could begin construction in the fall,” he said.

The Stafford Village apartments, 814 Hartford St., were constructed in the 1970s in conjunction with Worthington Presbyterian Church, according to George Tabit, vice president of senior housing development for National Church Residences.

In 2016, the company acquired the portion the church owned, he said.

“The proposed facility is a replacement facility for seven 1-story apartment structures located on approximately 3 acres,” according to the project description on the application submitted to the city. “The existing apartment buildings will be demolished to make way for the new apartment building. The project will consist of a 2- and 3-story wood-framed structure comprised of 85 apartment units, with a portion of the project sitting above a concrete parking podium.”

Hutchins previously told ThisWeek 117 apartments would be at Stafford Village after the new facilities are completed.

The ARB and MPC meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Worthington Municipal Building, 6550 High St.

