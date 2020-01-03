A Delaware police dog detected suspected heroin and crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop at Eaton and Noble streets at 2:22 a.m. Dec. 27, according to reports.

A woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after suffering an apparent drug overdose on the 100 block of East Branch Road in an incident reported at 12:51 a.m. Dec. 23.

Police also were called to a suspected drug overdose on the first block of South Sandusky Street at 11:07 p.m. Dec. 28, reports said.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A motor vehicle was recovered after it was stolen from the first block of Ann Street in an incident reported at 11:02 a.m. Dec. 27.

* Charges were filed after a motorist fled during an attempted traffic stop at Liberty Road and Belle Avenue at 2:13 p.m. Dec. 25, reports said.

* A suspect was arrested on a warrant at 6:55 p.m. Dec. 25 on the 100 block of South Washington Street, reports said.

After transferring the suspect to the county jail, police found a controlled substance in the back seat of the cruiser, according to reports.

* A temporary license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 1700 block of Columbus Pike in a theft reported at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 24.

* Dogs were running at large Dec. 28 on the first block of High Street, reported at 9:41 a.m., and on the 600 block of Pebble Place, reported at 11:17 a.m.