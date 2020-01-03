Dublin’s Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to review two senior housing projects at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in Dublin City Hall, 5200 Emerald Parkway.

According to Dublin’s website, Bright Road Senior Development Partnership is proposing to build a 55-and-older healthcare and housing community including nursing-care facilities, independent-living units and a memory-care facility.

The site is 22 acres northeast of the intersection of Bright Road and Emerald Parkway.

The commission will review a concept plan got the development.

Schottenstein Real Estate Group is planning a senior retirement community and residential community that would include 100 independent-living units and 150 assisted-living beds, according to the city’s website.

The residential community would include 62 single-family detached homes and 48 twin-family attached age-restricted homes.

The site is 45.4 acres northeast of the intersection of Hyland-Croy Road and Post Road.

The commission is slated to review a rezoning, preliminary development plan and preliminary plat for that proposal.

