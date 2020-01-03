Grandview Heights City Council members will elect a new council president Monday, Jan. 6, at their first meeting of the year.

Former council president Greta Kearns was elected Nov. 5 as mayor and her seat became vacant when she took office Jan. 1.

Kearns will take the oath of office during the council meeting.

She said she expects to announce some appointments at the Jan. 6 meeting, but would not make them public until the meeting.

Those appointments may include a new director of administration to replace Patrik Bowman, who retired at the end of the year.

Newly elected council members Rebecca Hatzifotinos and Ryan Edwards and second-term councilwoman Emily Keeler also will be sworn in at the meeting. The three ran in an uncontested council election in November.

Council has received resumes from nine residents who hope to fill the remaining two years of Kearns' former council seat.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 1016 Grandview Ave.

