In a clear and assertive statement, the new-look Liberty Township board of trustees this week restored and reinforced local control of its EMS services and support for its township firefighters and paramedics.

At its Jan. 2 organizational meeting, the board -- now made up of Shyra Eichhorn, Mike Gemperline and newcomer Bryan Newell -- took several actions to either clarify or rescind its prior decisions regarding health and safety services for the township.

"There (were) items that needed to be addressed and wrongs that we needed to right, and we wanted to get them done quickly," Eichhorn said after the meeting.

Among other business, trustees passed resolutions pledging support to the Liberty Township Fire Department as the primary provider of fire and EMS services to the township and withdrawing prior communication with Delaware County regarding replacing the township's EMS with Delaware County EMS.

"We listened to our residents," Eichhorn said. "We're making a loud statement that the township fire department has the support of this board."

Trustees also voted to hire three full-time firefighter/paramedics, addressing what Eichhorn called an "area where staffing at both township fire stations has not been done in the way that our residents expected."

In addition, trustees voted to exercise a clause in their contract with Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for medical director services and appointed Dr. Warren Yamarick interim medical director. Yamarick was terminated in January 2019 after he was critical of proposed changes to the township's EMS services. He had been with the township for 28 years.

The board will seek bids to fill the medical director position on a permanent basis.

Eichhorn said she had no issue with the service provided by Ohio State, headed by Dr. Ashish Panchal, whom Eichhorn said "did an outstanding job."

"But the way Dr. Yamarick was treated was appalling. We needed to hit the reset button on that one," Eichhorn said.

