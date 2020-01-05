Greyson Oliver Medina was born to Francisco and Katelyn Medina of Charlestown on Dec. 7.



He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was born at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.



He joins big brother Carter Medina, 5.



Maternal grandparents are Trish Heath of Ravenna and Doug and Tammy File of Salisbury, N.C.



Paternal grandparents are Reyna Hernandez of Kannapolic, N.C. and Salvador Medina of Charlotte, N.C.



Great-grandparents are Doris File of Salisbury, N.C. and Earl and Mary Heath of Uniontown.