American Federation of Labor (more commonly known as AFL) union leaders and Jeffrey Manufacturing Co. management signed the first union contract for the company in 1953.

Columbus played a significant role in the American labor movement as two labor conventions were held here and two major labor unions were founded.

The first was the AFL in 1886 and the United Mine Workers in 1890.

The AFL merged with the Congress of Industrial Organizations in 1955 and often is referred to today as the AFL-CIO.